Boeing deal values double Airbus at Paris Air Show

With the Paris Air Show entering the homes stretch, Boeing (BA) has racked up more than twice as much in order value as rival Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) for the U.S. company's first win at the showcase event in five years.

Boeing's orders and expressions of interest for ~370 planes worth as much as $52B routed Airbus, which tallied 229 airliners valued at ~$25B, but the European planemaker dismisses the setback, saying it is focused on meeting delivery targets to make up for production snags rather than seeking new purchasers.

Even with the boost from the Max 10, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg does not expect order flow to surpass deliveries this year, as demand jumped in past years as high fuel prices encouraged airlines to scramble for more efficient planes.

Based on the strong showing at Paris, Cowen raises its stock price target for Boeing to $235 from $215 and reiterates its Outperform rating.