Cheniere says in talks with more Montney shale players

Cheniere Energy (LNG +0.1%) says it is in talks with more producers in western Canada's Montney shale play to tie up further supply deals for gas to feed its Gulf Coast liquefaction facilities
Cheniere chief commercial officer Anatol Feygin says that in order for Montney producers to get their hydrocarbons to the west coast for export, a $7B pipeline would have to be built.
TransCanada (TRP -0.7%) has been eyeing buildout of such pipelines following sanctioning of western Canadian LNG projects, which Feygin says would be "nightmarish for them to build, and fantastically expensive."