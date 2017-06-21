BlackBerry slate of directors elected to board

BlackBerry (BBRY -1.4% ) has said that in the company's annual meeting today, its eight nominees were elected to serve on the board.

Five of those members received 98% of the vote or more. CEO John Chen had 3.3% of votes withheld.

Bigger objections were raised to two other directors. Prem Watsa had 8.36% of votes withheld and 91.64% for, while Timothy Dattels -- who had led the committee that engineered a $1B investment from Watsa's Fairfax Financial Holdings -- had 21.5% withheld and 78.46% for.