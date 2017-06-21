Statoil gets Norway’s OK for Njord, Bauge developments

Statoil (STO -1.9% ) says Norwegian authorities approved its $2.3B plan for the Njord and Bauge developments in the Norwegian Sea.

STO plans to upgrade the Njord A platform and the Njord Bravo FPSO vessel in an effort to recover resources remaining on the Njord and Hyme fields., which are believed to hold ~175M boe.

Oil has been produced from the Njord Field since 1997, and STO says the upgrades will enable the field to produce for another 20 years.

STO is operator for both the Njord and Bauge field, with respective ownership stakes of 20% and 35%.