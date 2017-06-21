Poll shows most Americans have negative view of GOP healthcare plan

Results from a Reuters/Ipsos poll that canvassed 1,492 adult Americans, 671 Dem and 501 GOP, showed most are skeptical of the Republicans approach to replace Obamacare. The poll, conducted June 9 - 13, revealed that 41% oppose the House version while 30% support it and 29% who "don't know."

Republicans' rebooted version, AHCA 2.0, if you will, will be released tomorrow. The majority opinion is that the plan will be harmful to low-income Americans, people with pre-existing conditions and Medicaid recipients.

Tomorrow's action should be entertaining.

