WSJ: Wal-Mart pressures vendors to move off Amazon Web Services

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) doesn’t want its tech vendors to run apps on competitor Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services cloud platform, per the Wall Street Journal. And the retail giant will push for a platform change when needed.

Wal-Mart mostly uses its own servers and Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure platform for data, but a spokesman confirmed that the company does work with a “small number” of tech vendors using AWS and admits encouraging a platform change.

The standoff between Wal-Mart and Amazon benefits Microsoft, which gets business from vendors wanting to do anything to please Wal-Mart.

Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods moved into Wal-Mart’s grocery space but also potentially took a key client away from Microsoft Azure, highlighting the difficulty of so many competing businesses relying primarily on two cloud platforms.

