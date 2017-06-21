Intel announces Olympics sponsorship through 2024

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announces an Olympics sponsorship stretching into 2024 that will showcase the company’s virtual reality, 360-degree video, AI, and drone technology during the Games.

The International Olympic Committee hopes the tech will attract a younger audience as viewer numbers wane.

Intel’s first sponsored Olympics will occur next year with the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

The company has existing VR-related partnerships with Major League Baseball, the National Collegiate Athletic Association, and has replay rights to both the National Football League and National Basketball Association.