Executives head to White House for telecom issues summit

Executives from top telecom companies along with venture capital firms are headed to the White House tomorrow to speak with President Trump about issues including 5G, universal broadband and drones.

The big four U.S. wireless firms (VZ -0.8% , T -1.2% , TMUS -0.5% , S +1.1% ) will be represented, with AT&T chief Randall Stephenson and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure in attendance, Reuters says. CenturyLink (CTL -1.2% ) chief Glen Post will be there as well.

Sprint and Ericsson (ERIC +1.6% ) were even set to run a 5G demonstration at the summit, but the plan was scrapped, FierceWireless notes.

Among other policy considerations, the Trump administration is examining a possible broad expansion of drone usage. And in 5G, companies are arguing that they need infrastructure for much faster networks -- and that regulatory hurdles are slowing that development.