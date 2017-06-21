It's downgrade-palooza at Seaport, cutting 50-plus energy-related stocks

Seaport Global Securities downgrades no fewer than 51 energy-related stocks, warning that $40/bbl oil will keep supply/demand balances in check compared to its previous assumption of $50/bbl oil.

The firm thinks the industry’s current trajectory, if left unchecked, will result in an oil market that is as much as 2.2M bbl/day oversupplied in 2018 and only getting worse through 2020.

"Something has to give, and first and foremost we think it’s further downside to the price of crude," Seaport analysts say, envisioning oil revisiting the $20s early next year and averaging $35/bbl in H1 2018.

Downgraded to Sell: APA, AREX, BBG, CIR, CLR, CRZO, DO, EGN, ESV, FI, HP, MRO, NBL, NFX, OII, RDC, SN, WLL, WPX, XEC

Cut to Neutral: AXAS, BAS, BHI, CPE, CXO, DOV, DVN, ECR, ESES, ESTE, FTI, GST, HAL, HK, JONE, KEG LONE, LPI, NBR, NE, OAS, PDCE, PES, PQ, PTEN, RES, SD, SM, SNDE, SPN, TWIN, WFT