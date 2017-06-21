Biotech party picks up T2 Biosystems; shares ahead 28%

The surge in buying in biotech lifts T2 Biosystems (TTOO +28.4% ). The stock started to ramp mid-session and now sits at the intraday high on triple normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 330K shares.

Yesterday, Chief Scientific Officer Tom Lowery, Ph.D., gave a presentation at the 2017 BIO International Convention in San Diego focused on the key role diagnostic technologies play in improving patient care and decrease the use of antimicrobials.

The company plans to launch its T2Bacteria Panel in Q4.

