Money pours into "expensive" BDC ETF

On its face, the VanEck Vectors BDC Income Fund (NYSEARCA:BIZD) is the world's most expensive ETF, with a whopping expense ratio of 920 basis points.

Things aren't exactly what they seem though, as the SEC requires the expense ratio to include any of the acquired fees from the investment companies the fund holds. According to VanEck, investors are being charged a management fee of just 41 basis points.

In any case, assets in BIZD are up 40% this year to $195M. Inflows in May of $21M were the highest since the fund's inception in early 2013.

