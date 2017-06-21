Redstone judge reverses, allowing subpoenas of CBS, Viacom, Moonves

A legal drama that had died down (from a corporate standpoint) is about to heat up again for CBS (CBS +3% ) and Viacom (VIA +2.6% , VIAB +0.9% ).

A change in direction from a California judge overseeing litigation around mogul Sumner Redstone means that the two companies and CBS Chairman Les Moonves will be subpoenaed, meaning business activities may come to light.

Redstone, 93, is suing two former companions (Sydney Holland and Manuela Herzer) for elder abuse, looking to reclaim millions of dollars' worth of gifts. Those two are suing Sumner's daughter Shari Redstone for interfering with their inheritances.

Holland is seeking to subpoena the two companies and Moonves, seeking documents including communications about Redstone's relationships (particularly Moonves' knowledge about other women with which Sumner Redstone had relationships).

The judge is granting those subpoenas as related to the period between Jan. 1, 2010, and June 30, 2016.