Seaport selects few energy stocks to buy in oil-in-the-20s scenario

Amidst an ocean of downgrades to energy-related stocks, Seaport Global sees at least some names that stand to gain from the relentless U.S. production growth the firm predicts, including energy infrastructure companies with Permian leverage such as Targa Resources (TRGP -1.9% ), Plains All American Pipeline (PAA -0.3% ) and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP +0.1% ).

The firm also likes some shipping names, including DHT Holdings (DHT +3.3% ), Gener8 Maritime (GNRT -2.2% ) and International Seaways (INSW -0.8% ).

But Seaport says the vast majority of U.S. energy equities, particularly the exploration and production group, are set for plenty of pain if its bearish expectations play out.