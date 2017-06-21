New chief at OvaScience; 50% of jobs cut; shares down 3% after hours

OvaScience (NASDAQ:OVAS) appoints Christopher Kroeger, M.D., MBA, as CEO effective September 1 replacing Michelle Dipp, M.D., Ph.D., will transition to an advisory role. He joins the firm from Cardioxyl Pharmaceuticals where he was CEO.

Concurrently, the company will reduce its workforce by ~50% which will enable it to extend its cash runway into Q1 2020. Also, CFO Christophe Couturier will step down, succeeded by VP of Finance Jonathan Gillis.

2017 guidance update: cash consumption from operations will be lower than planned. Current resources should be sufficient to fund operations into Q1 2020.