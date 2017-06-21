Oracle SaaS Q4 sales up 75%, expects FY18 ARR rev over $2B; up 7.9%

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) reports Q4 results and beats on EPS and revenue estimates.

SaaS cloud sales were up 75% on the year to $1B. Cloud PaaS and IaaS revenues were $403M, up 42%. Total cloud revenues added up to $1.4B, up 64%, while cloud plus on-premise software revs grew a slight 6% to $8.9B.

Short-term deferred revenues: $8.2B (+8%).

Operating margin was up 6% to 46%. OCF TTM was $14.1B, up 3%. Oracle ends FY17 with $21.8B in cash and equivalents.

Dividend: $0.19 per share paid to stockholders of record on July 19 with the payout on August 2.

CEO Mark Hurd expects to sell “a lot more than $2B in new cloud ARR” in the next fiscal year after surpassing this year’s goal.

Press release

Oracle shares are up 7.86% aftermarket.

