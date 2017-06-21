S&P, Dow fall as oil prices resume slide; health care, tech prop up Nasdaq

Stocks finished mostly lower as crude oil's continuing slump held down shares of energy and industrial companies.

While the S&P 500 and Dow posted small losses, the Nasdaq gained 0.7%, boosted by gains in health care stocks (+1.2%), particularly biotechs, led by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' second straight big gain.

Techs (+0.7%) also finished with solid gains, paced by Adobe Systems and Red Hat after both companies reported better than expected earnings and issued upbeat guidance.

But the energy sector (-1.6%) fell for the third straight session as U.S. crude oil sank another 2.3% to $42.53/bbl for its lowest settlement since August after government data showed U.S. oil production continuing to rise.

Financial (-0.8%) stocks finished with broad declines, with the telecom services (-1.2%) and materials (-1.1%) sectors also turning in a weak showing.

U.S. Treasury prices settled relatively flat across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield closing unchanged at 2.16%.