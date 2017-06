Lonestar Resources (NASDAQ:LONE) says it achieved a 30-day production rate of 2,123 boe/day for an exploratory well in Brazos County, Tex., vs. initial test rates of 1,475 boe/day.

LONE says the well, which was drilled and completed to a total measured depth of 19,800 ft., has been on production for 40 days.

LONE says the early results of its first well in the Brazos Deep portion of the Eagle Ford Shale play are "considerably higher than the average for the area."