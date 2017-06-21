Mississippi regulators issue ultimatum on Southern's Kemper plant

The future of Southern Co.'s (NYSE:SO) Kemper County clean coal power plant is in doubt after Mississippi regulators today warned that they may stop the company from passing on more of facility's ballooning development costs to electricity customers.

The regulators said they wanted the Kemper plant, which has cost $7.5B and taken seven years to finish, to run using natural gas instead of coal going forward - which the plant largely has been doing since 2015 because the clean coal technology has failed to work consistently.

Today's move leaves SO with a difficult decision over how to salvage its expensive investment, including possibly having to write down part of the value of the facility, WSJ reports.