Reuters: Harley-Davidson enters race to buy Ducati

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is lining up a takeover bid for Italian rival Ducati, potentially bringing together two of the most famous names in motorcycling in a deal that could be worth up to 1.5B ($1.67B), Reuters reports.

Indian motorcycle maker Bajaj Auto and several buyout funds including KKR, Bain Capital and Permira reportedly are also preparing bids for Ducati, which is being put up for sale by Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF, OTCPK:VLKAY).

However, VW's powerful labor unions, which control half the seats on the automaker's 20-member supervisory board, consistently have opposed a sale.