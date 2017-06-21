Oil to flow through Dakota Access Pipeline as summer hearings proceed

A U.S. District Court judge has set up a series of hearings through the summer to determine what will happen to the Dakota Access Pipeline white authorities conduct an additional review of the project's environmental impact; in the meantime, oil will continue to flow through the pipeline.

Last week, the judge ruled in favor of Standing Rock Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes, who said more environmental analysis of the pipeline should have been carried out.

Project developer Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) says it is "pleased with the judge's decision" for pipeline operations to continue during the hearings, although the judge could still order the line to be shut at a later date.