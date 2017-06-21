Altice USA prices initial public offering at $30

Altice USA -- the American holdings of multinational telecom Altice (OTCPK:ATCEY) -- has priced its initial public offering at $30/share.

The stock will begin trading tomorrow on the NYSE under the symbol ATUS.

Altice USA, now the fourth-largest cable company in America, consists of Suddenlink Communications (which Altice acquired in 2015) and Cablevision Systems (acquired in 2016).

The offering consists of 63,943,029 shares of class A common stock, for a total raise of $1.92B. Of those shares, 12,068,966 will be sold by Altice USA, 31,475,965 will be sold by funds advised by BC Partners, and 20,398,098 will be sold by affiliates of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

After the offering, Altice will own 70.3% of the stock (98.3% of the voting power).

Underwriters have a 30-day greenshoe option to buy up to 7,781,110 additional shares.