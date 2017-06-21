Cenovus Energy faces tough market for critical asset sales

Fund managers say Cenovus Energy's (NYSE:CVE) efforts to sell C$5B of energy assets, already facing a depressed appetite for deals amid weak oil prices, has become complicated by the surprise departure of the company's CEO.

"Everybody knows they are selling and that they have a weak hand. [The divestitures] are not impossible and they have good assets, but it's challenging," says John Stephenson of Stephenson & Co. Capital Management, which has sold most of its CVE holdings since the company's March purchase of ConocoPhillips' oil sands assets.

CVE should be able to achieve at least the low end of its divestiture target, said Ryan Bushell of Leon Frazer & Associates, but it will depend on commodity prices and finding buyers with a positive long-term view on the oil market.

The pool of potential buyers is limited, as global majors such as Shell already are pulling out of Canada, and large domestic firms such as Canadian Natural Resources are digesting sizeable acquisitions.