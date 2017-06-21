Reuters: Sycamore Partners near deal to acquire Staples

Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) +4.8% AH following a Reuters report that P-E firm Sycamore Partners is in advanced talks to acquire the company in a deal that could top $6B.

Sycamore is in the process of finalizing a debt financing package after it outbid another P-E firm, Cerberus Capital Management, according to the report.

Private-equity acquisitions of retailers have become increasingly rare as the industry struggles, but Sycamore has been more bullish on the sector with prior investments such as department store operator Belk, discount general merchandise retailer Dollar Express and mall and web-based specialty retailer Hot Topic.