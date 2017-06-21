Also downgraded at Macquarie: BP, Chevron, Shell, Eni, Whiting Petroleum

In addition to its big downgrade of Chesapeake, Macquarie also lowered several other oil and gas producers, including BP (BP -0.9% ) to Underperform, and Chevron (CVX -1.9% ), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -1.3% ) and Eni (E -0.1% ) to Neutral as the firm cuts its oil price estimates and says the global majors will slip back into deficits and suffer additional painful cost reductions.

Whiting Petroleum (WLL -9.3% ) is cut to Neutral from Outperform with an $8 price target, citing increasing liquidity concerns given its 2019 debt maturities which will negatively impact activity and production levels; Macquarie says WLL has limited options to boost its balance sheet despite improving results.