ONEOK upped to Buy at Argus on improving fundamentals, earnings stability

ONEOK (OKE -0.2% ) is outperforming most energy-related stocks today amid broad sector losses, as Argus upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $55 price target thanks to improving market fundamentals, greater earnings stability and an attractive 5.2% dividend yield which can be sustained through its cash flow.

Argus says OKE has struggled this year but has taken prudent and necessary steps to restructure many of its contracts from percent-of-proceeds to fee-based, which better insulates it against changing volumes and energy prices.