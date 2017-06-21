ONEOK upped to Buy at Argus on improving fundamentals, earnings stability

ONEOK (OKE -0.2%) is outperforming most energy-related stocks today amid broad sector losses, as Argus upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $55 price target thanks to improving market fundamentals, greater earnings stability and an attractive 5.2% dividend yield which can be sustained through its cash flow.
Argus says OKE has struggled this year but has taken prudent and necessary steps to restructure many of its contracts from percent-of-proceeds to fee-based, which better insulates it against changing volumes and energy prices.
OKE ended Q1 with $311M in cash, up from $137M in the year-ago quarter, which the firm says helps support management's pledge to increase the annualized dividend to $2.98 after the acquisition of the remaining stake in ONEOK Partners (OKS -0.3%) closes and then another 9%-11% annually through 2021.