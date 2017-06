A North Korean diplomat has raised the possibility of the hermit regime holding bilateral talks with the U.S., but it's unclear whether Kim Jong-un shares the views of his Indian envoy.

"If our demands is met, we can negotiate in terms of the moratorium of such [programs] as weapons testing," declared Kye Chun Yong, adding that Pyongyang first wants to see the U.S. and South Korea stop joint military exercises.

