Solar border wall with Mexico

"We're thinking about building the [border] wall as a solar wall, so it creates energy, and pays for itself. And this way Mexico will have to pay much less money," President Trump said at a campaign rally in Iowa.

Despite congressional refusal thus far, Trump has maintained that the wall, mentioned frequently during his electoral campaign last year, will go ahead as planned.

