Novartis gets Canakinumab boost

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) +1.5% premarket after its drug designed to reduce inflammation showed surprising efficacy in cutting cardiovascular risk for people who had survived heart attacks.

Canakinumab, also called ACZ885, met its primary endpoint in a pivotal clinical trial in reducing the danger of further heart attacks or strokes, when used with current standard therapies.

Update: The clinical trial, CANTOS, involved 10,061 people who experienced a prior heart attack and had elevated c-reactive protein. The primary endpoint was the time to first occurrence of a major adverse cardiovascular event (MACE) compared to placebo. The data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference and for publication.

Canakinumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that inhibits interleukin-1beta, a cytokine that plays a key role in inflammation, specifically inflammatory arteriosclerosis.