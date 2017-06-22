Here come the Fed's stress tests

Dividend-focused bank investors will be paying attention today to the first round of the Fed's annual stress tests on 34 of the largest U.S. financial institutions.

The quantitative part will show the impact of hypothetical scenarios on banks' capital levels.

The second round, which will take place on June 28, will say whether any firm failed because of either insufficient capital or on qualitative grounds.

Related tickers: ALLY, AXP, BAC, BK, BBT, BBVA, BMO, COF, CIT, C, CFG, CMA, DB, DFS, FITB, GS, HSBC, HBAN, JPM, KEY, MTB, MS, NTRS, PNC, RF, SAN, STT, STI, TD, USB, WFC, ZION