Paris Air Show: Airbus concedes defeat to Boeing

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) conceded defeat to rival Boeing (NYSE:BA) in the race for new business on the fourth day of the Paris Air Show, as a late haul of almost 100 aircraft failed to close a gap opened up by the launch of the 737 MAX 10.

The European planemaker said it won 326 net new orders and commitments against its estimate of a comparable Boeing tally of 443, excluding conversions from other models.

Latest tally: Boeing has secured a total of 571 customer orders and commitments vs. 326 announced by Airbus.

#ParisAirShow