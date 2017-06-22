Hain Celestial promotes James M. Langrock as EVP and CFO

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) promoted James M. Langrock as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective June 23.

James succeeds Pasquale Conte who is leaving to pursue other opportunities. Pat will work with James to facilitate an orderly transition.

James joined Hain Celestial in November 2015 as Senior Vice President, Finance and Treasurer.

"James has been an important part of our finance team since joining the Company, and more recently James has taken a leadership position as we completed our accounting review and finalized our audit. We are pleased James will continue to provide his invaluable financial and operational expertise as we implement our strategic initiatives to better position Hain Celestial for our long-term success," said Irwin D. Simon, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hain Celestial.

