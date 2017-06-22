Office Depot partners with Centriq Technology on asset management platform

Office Depot (NYSE:ODP) entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Centriq Technology to develop a unique business application utilizing their award-winning asset management platform.

“This exclusive agreement with Centriq is the first step in showing that we are moving toward a strategic transformation of our company outside of the traditional retail model,” said Gerry Smith, chief executive officer of Office Depot, Inc. “Centriq’s unique technology platform has many applications and we will leverage that technology to provide new services and an interactive sales experience for our customers beyond the traditional modes of selling paper, ink and toner.”

“The benefit for businesses is efficient management of their assets and retention of that knowledge all in the palm of their hand,” added Smith. “Through game-changing applications like this, we will differentiate Office Depot and provide value for our customers.”

Press Release