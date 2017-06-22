Futures hug the flatline

U.S. stock index futures are steady as investors look ahead to several high profile events today.

They'll get a glimpse of the first Senate health bill, Fed's stress tests and an EU summit featuring Theresa May.

Oil is up 0.7% at $42.83/bbl, gold is 0.5% higher at $1251/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.15%.

