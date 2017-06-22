Accenture beats rev estimate, lowers guidance; shares down 1.25%

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) reports Q3 results with a revenue beat and EPS in-line with estimates. New bookings were $9.8B, breaking down into $5.2B in consulting bookings, up 4% on the year, and $4.6B in outsourcing bookings, up 6%.

Half of Q3 revenues came from what Accenture calls “The New,” which includes digital, cloud, and security services.

Charge: The quarter included a $510M pension settlement that took $0.47 off EPS.

Cash: OCF reported at $1.79B, FCF at $1.66B, and the total cash balance was $3.4B as of May 31.

Q4 guidance: Revenue up 5% to 8% between $8.85B and $9.10B, which straddles the $8.93B consensus estimate.

FY17 guidance: Revenue growth of 6% to 7%, lowered from the previous range of 6% to 8%. Accenture lowers EPS guidance from $5.70 to $5.87, which would beat the $5.86 consensus, to between $5.37 and $5.44 including the pension settlement.

Accenture shares are down 1.25% premarket.

