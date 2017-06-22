Analysts raise Oracle price targets after stellar earnings

Stifel raises Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) price target to $52 from $47 while maintaining a Buy rating. Analyst Brad Reback cites the Q4 beat, continued transition to the cloud, and strong SaaS and PaaS market positions.

BTIG raises price target from $47 to $58 and maintains Buy. Analyst raises FY18 EPS estimate to $2.85 to $3.05.

JPMorgan pushes price target up $4 to $55 and maintains Overweight rating. Raises FY18 EPS estimate two cents to $2.92 and reiterates FY19 EPS estimate of $3.13.

Oracle shares are up 10.92% premarket to $51.39.

Previously: Oracle SaaS Q4 sales up 75%, expects FY18 ARR rev over $2B; up 7.9% (June 21)