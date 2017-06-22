Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240M of convertible senior notes due 2022

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) announces the pricing of its offering of $240M aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2022 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers. The size of the offering was increased by $40M from the previous offering size of $200M.

Initial purchasers have the option to purchase up to an additional $35M amount of Notes. Closing date is June 27.

Net proceeds of ~$229.4M will be used to fund part of the Best Doctors transaction, to refinance existing debt, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Notes will mature on December 15, 2022 and will be convertible at an initial conversion rate of 22.7247 shares per $1,000 principal amount (~$44 per share).