Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) initiated with Buy rating and $22 (340% upside) price target by Jefferies.

Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY) initiated with Buy rating with $102 (21% upside) price target by Jefferies.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) initiated with Buy rating and $30 (109% upside) price target by Jefferies.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) initiated with Overweight rating and $45 (48% upside) price target by Canto Fitzgerald.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) initiated with Buy rating and $36 (140% upside) price target by Jefferies.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) initiated with Overweight rating and $50 (112% upside) price target by Canto Fitzgerald.

Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) initiated with Buy rating and $27 (170% upside) price target by Jefferies.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) initiated with Buy rating and $17 (109% upside) price target by Jefferies.

Mednax (NYSE:MD) upgraded to Equal Weight with a $68 (18% upside) price target by Stephens.