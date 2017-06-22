Google presses U.S. government on foreign data requests

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) SVP Kent Walker speaks to conservative think tank Heritage Foundation today about governments accessing customer data held in other countries, according to Reuters. The Foundation has close ties to Republicans in Congress and the White House.

Current legal agreements require a lengthy process with law enforcement officials in other countries to file a diplomatic request for the data and then the host country issues a warrant and gets the information.

Google would prefer a reciprocal agreement where foreign governments to directly ask the tech company for the information rather than going through the U.S. government.

Accessing data stored in foreign countries has become a heated issue surrounding terrorism investigations.

Previously: EU planning legislation to give police faster access to tech data (June 8)