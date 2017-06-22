Freeport Indonesia says Grasberg mine running as normal despite strike

Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) says operations at the Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia are "running as normal," despite thousands of workers extending a strike for another month.

The Indonesian unit says ~25K workers and contractors are continuing to work at Grasberg, the world's second largest copper mine and a key supplier to buyers including China.

Workers started their strike last month after FCX laid off ~10% of its Grasberg workforce of 32K while it negotiates a new mining permit with the government.