Facebook won't release campaign ad data to political researchers

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) says it won’t disclose political campaign ad data requested by political scientists, according to Reuters.

Facebook collects the same ad data for political campaigns as for traditional ads. The data includes money spent on the ad, geographical reach, ad frequency, and ad message consistency across users.

Rob Sherman, deputy chief privacy officer, says advertisers consider the data confidential and that companies or campaigns ask the company not to disclose the details as part of the purchase agreement.

Facebook ads have a more targeted reach than television commercials but don’t have permanent links, which complicates attempts to study or catalog the ads for research purposes.

President Trump reported spent $70M on Facebook ads during his campaign and cited the social networking site as a key reason he won the presidency.