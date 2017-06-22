Berkshire Hathaway steps into Home Capital Group

The Oracle and/or his team at Berkshire (BRK.A, BRK.B) missed what may or may not be the bottom in the troubled Canadian home lender. Shares have nearly tripled since early May, but are still down more than 50% for the year.

Berkshire has agreed to acquire through private placement C$400M of Home Capital (OTC:HMCBF) common stock in the area of C$10 each, and provide a new C$2B line of credit (to replace the existing one).

National Bank's Jaeme Gloyn notes the deal is significantly dilutive for HCG owners - 39% for earnings and 22% for tangible book value per share. The terms of the credit facility are just modestly improved from the previous one.