DURECT completes enrollment in late-stage study of non-opioid analgesic; shares ahead 1% premarket

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) is up 1% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that enrollment has been completed in the Phase 3 PERSIST trial evaluating POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine) for the local treatment of post-operative pain.

The primary endpoint is pain intensity 48 hours after dosing as measured by a scale called NPRS-11 when patients sit up from a supine position. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the final data collection date for the primary outcome measure is August. Top-line results should be available in Q4.

Novartis' Sandoz unit will commercialize in the U.S.

Previously: Durect, Novartis sign $293M U.S. development, marketing deal for Posimir (May 8)