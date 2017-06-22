Taiwan Semiconductor regains some Qualcomm orders

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) has a baseband chip order from Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) but could lose the client’s application processor order to competitor Samsung, according to Digitimes sources.

Taiwan Semiconductor and Samsung both have 7nm process technology in production. Samsung’s product will launch next year while Taiwan Semiconductor’s will go into volume production in 2019.

Qualcomm orders once represented about a quarter of Taiwan Semiconductor’s overall revenue but have since dropped to around 10% since Qualcomm moved its 14nm chip orders to Samsung.

Apple has stepped into a foundry deal with Taiwan Semiconductor to replace a portion of the lost Qualcomm revenue.

