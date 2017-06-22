Resonant signs licensing agreement for two Quadplexers with a new customer

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) signed a licensing agreement with a new customer, who is an established provider of key components for the RFFE market in China.

This new license agreement covers the development and licensing of two Quadplexers that will be designed using a standard Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) process.

“Our seventh customer is an established provider of key components into the Chinese market, servicing an extensive customer base which includes several Tier One handset vendors,” said George Holmes, CEO of Resonant Inc. “Working closely with our existing foundry partners, we are using the fabless model to capitalize on the quickly expanding RFFE market, potentially disrupting the supply chain by enabling new market entrants with the potential for faster design times and lower cost. We’re continuing to gain momentum, as our customers realize the added value of our innovative software, intellectual property, and the capabilities of our experienced team.”

