Former Apple supplier Imagination Technologies goes up for sale

British chipmaker Imagination Technologies (OTC:IMGTY) goes up for sale after Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) ditched the company’s graphic chips for in-house designs. Apple accounts for half of Imagination’s sales.

In April, Apple made its supply change announcement that is effective within two years. Imagination Technologies shares immediately plummeted.

Rumored interested buyers include Qualcomm, Mediatek, and Apple.

Imagination had already put its embedded MIPS tech division and mobile connectivity division up for sale. The company now says it has received proposals for both divisions.

Imagination Technologies shares are up 16.8% , putting the market cap at $410M.

