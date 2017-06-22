DelMar on go to start late-stage study of lead product candidate VAL-083; shares ahead 8% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) is up 8% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that it has received Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval to conduct a Phase 3 clinical trial assessing VAL-083 (dianhydrogalactitol) in patients with glioblastoma who failed to respond to treatment with a combination a temozolomide and Roche's Avastin (bevacizumab).

The study, called STAR-3, will enroll up to 180 subjects across 25 sites. Participants will receive either VAL-083 or investigator's choice of salvage therapy. The primary endpoint is overall survival.

VAL-083 is a small molecule chemotherapeutic, specifically a bi-functional alkylating agent.

