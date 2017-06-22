Barnes & Noble +3% as FQ4 earnings, revenues beat estimates

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) +3.1% premarket after reporting a smaller than expected FQ4 loss and beating revenue expectations.

BKS says comparable store sales fell 6.3% for both Q4 and the full year, but online sales rose 2.9% for the quarter and 3.7% for the full year.

BKS says FY 2017 was a challenging year but it reduced costs by $137M, "enabling us to sustain our profitability level" - shares have dropped 42% YTD.

For FY 2018, BKS expects comparable bookstore sales to decline in the low single digits with full year consolidated EBITDA of ~$180M.