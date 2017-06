The builder is selling 10M shares, proceeds of which will be used to cash out backers' stakes.

Alongside the offering, preliminary results show the average sales pace per community for the two months ended May 31 at 2.9 homes per month vs. 2.2 homes in the same period a year earlier. Net sales orders for the two months ended May 31 were 1,736, up 24.3% Y/Y. Sales orders for the quarter ended June 30 should be about 1.8K.

TMHC -3.7% premarket