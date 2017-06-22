B2Digital signs agreement to acquire Hard Rock MMA

B2Digital (OTCPK:BTDG) signed an agreement to acquire Hard Rock Promotions LLC for 100% of the equity interest in Hard Rock Promotions LLC for $49,000 in cash and $100,000 of restricted common stock in B2Digital.

The acquisition will become effective following the completion of B2Digital's reverse stock split that was previously announced on June 21.

"It is exciting for B2Digital to begin its quest in developing an MMA Minor league with the acquisition of a great MMA company like Hard Rock MMA, which has produced over 89 events, with a currently planned schedule of 14 LIVE Events through the end of 2018. The Hard Rock Events will form the nucleus of fighters to fight in the upcoming B2 Fighting Series Events. The management of Hard Rock MMA has done an amazing job in Kentucky operating Hard Rock MMA and I am quite pleased that the current management will stay in place to operate the Hard Rock MMA group for B2Digital," said Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital.

Press Release