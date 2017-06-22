Reuters: Tech industry casts doubts on Toshiba’s lead chip unit bidder

Tech industry insiders have doubts that the Japan-backed consortium Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) chose as its chip unit winner can successfully manage the unit, according to Reuters.

State-backed fund Innovation Network Corp of Japan leads the consortium but has a mixed history with saving tech companies. Chipmaker SK Hynix belongs to the group but can’t participate in management due to antitrust laws.

"No one in the consortium knows the management of the memory chip business as SK Hynix would stay in the background," says a senior Toshiba executive.

Rumors emerged that the consortium was inviting Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) into the mix to thwart the company’s attempts to block the chip unit sale in court. But Western Digital could also provide more management assistance and knowledge.

